EA Series Trust Takes $381,000 Position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.21% of First Western Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 87,825 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 73,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 52,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 29,791 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Western Financial news, insider Matthew C. Cassell sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $52,309.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,371.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.73. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.19). First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

