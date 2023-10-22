EA Series Trust Takes $385,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

GLW stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.