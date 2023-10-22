EA Series Trust Takes $400,000 Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.21% of FVCBankcorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $109,618.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $109,618.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,098 shares of company stock worth $452,017 over the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

