EA Series Trust Takes $426,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $452.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $465.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

