EA Series Trust Takes $439,000 Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 256,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.13% of Ring Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ring Energy by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 267.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 777.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 616,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ring Energy by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 564,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 510,007 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 12,600,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $25,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,994,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,809,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ring Energy news, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,684.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 12,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $25,956,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,994,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,809,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

