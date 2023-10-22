EA Series Trust Takes $440,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

EA Series Trust acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.