EA Series Trust Takes Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.18% of BayCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 25.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 72.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Performance

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $236.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. BayCom had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About BayCom

(Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.