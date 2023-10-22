EA Series Trust Takes Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.17% of Century Casinos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $63,370. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

