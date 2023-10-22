EA Series Trust Takes Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 484.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile



Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.



