EA Series Trust Takes Position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.39% of Sound Financial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $137,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,620.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,000 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,114.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $418,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

