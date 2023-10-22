Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 7,843 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $413.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $118.87 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

