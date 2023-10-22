Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

