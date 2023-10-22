Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 430,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 408,250 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $44.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Get Enovis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.