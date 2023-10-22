ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,057.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

