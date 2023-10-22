Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Fortis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.54 on Friday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.31.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.1725129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.73%.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

