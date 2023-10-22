Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 124 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the second quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.4% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.