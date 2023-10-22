Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $118.87 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

