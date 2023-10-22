Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.