IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of IAC worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IAC by 255.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.23. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IAC had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IAC

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.