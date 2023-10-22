Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $118.87 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

