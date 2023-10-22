Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS BNOV opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

