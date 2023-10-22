Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,714 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $413.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $118.87 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.18.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

