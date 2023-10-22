Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 2,932 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

