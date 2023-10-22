James J. Burns & Company LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 123.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,134,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $118.87 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.76 and a 200-day moving average of $398.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.