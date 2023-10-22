Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 58,937 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 403.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.37% of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,533,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.