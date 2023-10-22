Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

