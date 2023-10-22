Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,702. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

