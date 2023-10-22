Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,001 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,757,000 after purchasing an additional 653,798 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROUS opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

