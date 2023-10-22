Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

