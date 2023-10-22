Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE POR opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Barclays began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

