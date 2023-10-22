Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

ITB opened at $72.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

