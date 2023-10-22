Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.89. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.83%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.