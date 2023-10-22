Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,355 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -250.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

