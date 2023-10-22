Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 265.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.