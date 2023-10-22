Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,132 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

