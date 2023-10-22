Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32,338 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

