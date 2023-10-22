KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in KBR were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $59.00 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.