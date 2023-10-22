Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kforce worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 34.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $57.14 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KFRC

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.