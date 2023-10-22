LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LiveRamp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 717,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 428,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 641,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 370,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

