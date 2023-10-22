Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

