Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.11.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

