Morgan Stanley Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $196.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average of $204.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

