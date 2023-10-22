National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 150 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

MSM stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

