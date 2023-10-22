National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,013,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,584,000 after buying an additional 325,123 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 84.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

