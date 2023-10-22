National Bank of Canada FI Sells 16,805 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,805 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

