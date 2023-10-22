National Bank of Canada FI Sells 95,061 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,061 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after buying an additional 95,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

