National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.66

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$85.66 and last traded at C$85.98, with a volume of 664396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$88.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cormark lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.35.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6815703 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

