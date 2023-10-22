Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Navient were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 467,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at $8,066,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 914.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 280,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $4,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

