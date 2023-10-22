New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.40. 178,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 219,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFGC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $773.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in New Found Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 677,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

