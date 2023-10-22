Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $413.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.76 and its 200 day moving average is $398.18. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.87 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

